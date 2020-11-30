Sherman's Dillingham Intermediate remains closed through Dec. 7

Students at Dillingham Intermediate School will need to wait an additional week before returning to the classroom. Officials with Sherman Independent School District announced Monday that students the school will continue their studies virtually through at least Dec. 7 due to staff cases of COVID-19.

The decision to keep the school closed comes following the closure of Sory Elementary, Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center, Dillingham Intermediate and Sherman High School from mid-November through the remainder of the month due to staffing issues related to the pandemic. While all four campuses transitioned to distance learning, the remaining three schools are expected to reopen Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the number of teachers who have tested positive for COVID-19 has doubled since November 20," SISD Communications Director Kimberly Simpson said in a letter to parents Monday. "Despite reassigning existing substitute teachers and all available Dillingham staff members, we are unable to fill these teaching positions for this week."

The district's distance learning model includes a mixture of online classes along with other virtual lessons and learning materials.

"While we know this extended time of online learning presents challenges for some families, it is necessary to allow our teachers to heal and prevent us from bringing students back to school tomorrow, only to have to send them home again before the end of the week," Simpson said in the letter.

At the end of the week, district officials will reassess the situation and will alert families on the decision to resume classes in person starting on Dec. 7.

"Please know that our priority is to provide in-person learning for all students," the letter said. "However, decisions to pivot to distance learning or return to school are based on the ever-changing impact of COVID-19 throughout our community.

"While we are doing all we can to continue in-person learning for all, until this pandemic is under control, the possibility that there will be a need to shift to on-line learning again remains constant."