Feds indict North Texans of wire fraud, accepting kickbacks

Staff reports

The Eastern District of Texas announced several indictments last week. The included a North Texas financial advisor who has been accused of wire fraud and another individual accused of violating anti-kickback statutes.

The Eastern District of Texas provided information on both indictments in separate news releases that were sent last week. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Keith Todd Ashley, 48, of Allen, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Sherman, Texas on Nov. 12, 2020, charging him with six counts of wire fraud, a release from U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said.

"Ashley was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020 and appeared in federal court today for a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson, which he waived," the release continued.

"According to the indictment, from December 23, 2013 through May 14, 2020, Ashley, as owner and chief executive officer of KBKK, LLC, devised and executed a scheme to defraud investors of approximately $1.1 million. Specifically, Ashley would solicit money from investors for purported investments that he represented were without risk. In reality, Ashley was diverting these investment funds for his own use."

Information provided said that Ashely could receive up to 20 years in federal prison, if found guilty. He could also be required to forfeit $1 million.

"The United States is also seeking forfeiture in the amount of $1.143 million," the release said.

A fifth individual has been indicted for conspiring to commit illegal remunerations in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

On Nov. 18, a federal grand jury chose to indict Steven Churchill, 34, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson Solomon, 23, of West Palm Beach, Florida, David Warren, 49, also of Boca Raton, Daniel Stadtman, 66, of Allen, and Lydia Henslee, 29, of McKinney, of conspiracy to commit illegal remunerations.

"According to the superseding indictment, the defendants are alleged to have conspired to pay and receive kickbacks in exchange for physicians’ orders that were used to submit claims for payment to federal health care programs," the release said. "The conspirators obtained patient information, including protected health information and personally identifiable information, and used the information to create fictitious physicians’ orders. The conspirators then sold the physicians’ orders to each other and to other durable medical equipment providers. Within approximately eight months, the defendants collectively obtained more than $2.9 million in proceeds from the criminal scheme."

Information in the release also said, "The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits offering, paying, soliciting, or receiving remuneration to induce referrals of items or services covered by federally funded programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. If convicted, the defendants each face up to five years in federal prison."

