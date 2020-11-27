Grayson County reports 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, total 108

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County Wednesday reported six more COVID-19 related deaths. That brings the total number of county residents to suffer such deaths to 108. So far there have been 4,290 who have tested positive for the virus and more than 41,869 tests given in the county.

On Wednesday, there were 378 active cases which included 47 newly reported cases.

In the 24 hours before the report was released, there were 174 emergency room visits and 50 of them were suspected to be COVID-19 related. Fourteen of those people were admitted with COVID-19. There were 64 Grayson County residents hospitalized with the on Tuesday. There were 71 people total in Grayson County hospitals with the virus.

The ICU occupancy rate in the county was at between 70 and 98.59 percent at area hospitals and between 22 and 31.43. percent with COVID-19.

There remained ten inmates at the Grayson County Jail who were isolated with the illness.

On Wednesday, the highest number of cases was in Sherman with 134 cases. Denison had 73 cases and Pottsboro and Whitesboro each had 38 cases. Van Alstyne had 18 cases, Gunter had 17 cases, Collinsville had 15 cases, Howe and Whitewright each had ten cases. Gordonville had eight cass and Bells had five cases. Sadler and Tioga each had four cases and Southmayd had two cases. Knollwood and Tom Bean each had one case.

Free testing for the virus remains available through GoGetTested.com at Midway Mall in Sherman.