GC positive cases increase by 114, active cases drop below 400

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County's new COVID-19 positive cases increased by 114 on Tuesday but the overall case number dropped back down below 400.

Tuesday evening, there were 351 active cases in the county. The largest number was once again in Sherman with 124 cases. Denison 62 cases and Pottsboro had 36 while Whitesboro had 37. Collinsville had 17 cases and Van Alstyne had 16. Gunter had 15 and Whitewright and Howe each had ten. Gordonville had eight and Sadler and Tioga had four each. Tom Bean had two and Southmayd, and Knollwood had one each.

In the 24 hours before the numbers were released by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management, there were 212 emergency room visits in the county. Sixty-seven of those were suspected of being related to COVID-19. Fourteen of those cases were admitted. There were 67 Grayson County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 in that time period and 76 people in Grayson County hospitals with COVID-19 including those who live outside the county. Local hospitals were at between 72 and 100 percent of of ICU capacity in the same time period and at 21 to 29 percent of COVID-19 capacity.

There are still ten inmates at the Grayson County Jail with COVID-19.

The Grayson County OEM said that the CDC has updated their masking guidance as of Nov. 4.

These are the updated recommendations:

"People age 2 and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.

"Masks offer some protection to you and are also meant to protect those around you, in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

"A mask is NOT a substitute for social distancing.

"Masks should still be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart.

"Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after touching or removing your mask.

"Masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with other people who live in your household.

"However, some localities may have mask mandates while out in public and these mandates should always be followed.

"CDC is still studying the effectiveness of different types of masks and will update recommendations as new scientific evidence becomes available."

Free testing without a doctor's order is available at Grayson College in Denison and at the Grayson County Health Department in Sherman. To find out more and register for a test, go to GoGetTested.com.