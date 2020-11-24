Closures near US 75 coming Nov. 30

Staff reports

Individuals planning to travel near U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman should make preparations for planned detours as several closures are expected to begin on Nov. 30.

In news releases issued by the Texas Department of Transportation, the department announced four cross street intersection closures and two closers on northbound US 75.

The release said the cross street closures are not expected to last more than a week and "one closure will occur at a time, to minimize disruption of traffic."

Crews are working to make frontage road intersection improvements on the highway.

The Center Street closure will be the first one and is expected to conclude on Dec. 6. The closure at Houston Street will begin be from Dec. 7-13.

"These closures are necessary for grading and pavement improvements in preparation of detouring main lane traffic on US 75," the release said. "During each closure, cross street traffic will only be able to turn right onto the frontage road and proceed to the next intersection."

Closures are also planned at Washington Street and Lamar Street at a later time. These closures will also be announced in advance of the work, officials said.

As for additional road work, the length of the closure is expected to be a bit longer.

"Exit 59 from the northbound lanes of US 75, which carries traffic to Pecan and Washington Streets, and the northbound entrance ramp to US 75 from Pecan Street are expected to remain closed for approximately two months, officials said," the release said.

TxDOT advises, "northbound main lane traffic should take Exit 60 rather than Exit 59. This closure will help reduce the risk of crashes while contractor crews rebuild the frontage road and work on temporary pavement widening near Pecan Street."

TxDOT also has wants the public to be aware of the safe practices when traveling on these routes.

"Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway," the release said. "This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances."

Also, when driving through construction areas, motorists are advised to be aware of, "all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems."