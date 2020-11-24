45 years, 34 years, others; Grayson County honors long serving employees
Grayson County commissioners Tuesday recognized some county employees for long term service.
"We've got a great team here at Grayson County," County Judge Bill Magers said before calling out a few of the many county employees recognized this year for longevity with the county.
Generally each year, the county holds an awards luncheon and recognizes employees who have served at the county level for more than five years. The awards are given out in five-year increments.COVID-19 prevented that this year and individual department heads, Magers said, are honoring their employees in smaller gatherings.
This year, the longest serving member county staffer recognized was Virginia Hughes. Hughes now works in the Grayson County Tax Assessor Collector's Office but served for many years as the county's elected treasurer. She has been with the county for 45 years. She was not present at the meeting Tuesday.
However, the next longest serving member of the county's family of employees was at the meeting. David Hawley is currently an elected Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2 and served with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office for 34 years before retiring in 2014.
"It's been a pleasure," Hawley said when Magers called him up to the front of the East Courtroom at the Grayson County Courthouse on Tuesday. "I have enjoyed every minute of it," Hawley said before adding that he had enjoyed knowing all of the people he has worked with over his long career at the county.
"I appreciate everything everyone has done for me," he added.
Employees honored for 30 years of service included:
Anita McDoniel
Truett Steele
Kay Behrens
Employees honored for 25 years of service included:
Velvet Allen
Joe Ross
Employees honored for 20 years of service included:
Doyle Roy
Christine Orr
Dwayne Hyepock
Joyce White
Glenna Brockett
Susan Hicks
Destry Hawthorne
Marcy Thurston
Suzette Smith
Employees honored for 15 years of service included:
Tammy Carr
Cynthia Vria
Sherri Bell
Bi Hunt
Deborah Whitney
James Fallon
Stacy Wilson
Rita Noel
Nickie Harrison
Michael Booher
Harvey Smitherman
Sharla Stephenson
Tony Leone
Employees honored for ten years included:
Larry Hazleton
Sherri Robinson
Gina Yancey
Curtis Davis
James Petty
Erin Ingram
Kelly Ashmore
Scott Ford
Jason Graves
Sandra Farley
Andrew Brazie
Suzanne Hawkins
Jami Brown
Employees honored for five years included:
Tammie Coulston
Roni Hamm
Morgan Penn
Gage Travis
Mike Ditto
Stephen Burns
Craig Price
Elisha Magar
Janet Taylor
Tamara Hayes
Charles Smith
William Magers
Clark Bynum
Stephen Orr
Tara Yarwood
Ethan Farmer
Ethan McClusky
Thomas Bryson
Rodolfo Hernandez
Marinda Owens
William Perkins
Linda Barnett
Sierra Moore
Lewis Proctor.