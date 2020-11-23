5 things to consider before Black Friday

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

It is Thanksgiving week and along with dreaming about turkey and mashed potatoes, many of us are making our plans for that mega shopping experience known as Black Friday.

This year many stores have started early and lots of folks are planning to do their shopping online, but that doesn't mean the parking lots at local retailers will be bare come Friday morning. Here are some things to consider before heading out to the stores at that Thanksgiving feast.

1. Get your go bag ready.

This year more than any year previous, it might pay to back your shopping bag early with a few provisions. You are almost certainly going to want to add a mask in there for those stores that will not admit you without out and for your own safety either way. You might even want to throw a couple of extra ones in there in case you lose one or you see someone who lost or forget theirs. Additionally, it might be a good idea to back a snack and a drink keep yourself hydrated and powered up through the long shopping day.

2. Find a sitter.

This year might not be the year to head out to the stores with the littles in tow. Keeping a mask on a small child isn't easy, generally, and keeping entertained while shopping is hard. Why not skip all of that and find a older teen who can keep them occupied at home with some holiday programming on the television or stream something age appropriate?

3. Check those ads first.

Make sure that your list is cross referenced with which stores are selling what and where. Is that item you found for such a great price on sale in the physical store or online or both? How do you get in the quickest most cost effective way — shipping or maybe curbside pickup?

4. Clip those coupons.

Check out local papers and online sites to see if there are coupons that will help you get what you want at the best possible price. Sometimes you might need to clip a physical coupon to do so and sometimes you might need to load a digital one on an ap for a store. Remember to check for coupons used thorughout the year at some stores.

5. Remember the shopping days to come.

Shoppers might want to break their holiday spending budget up into sections and save some for Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. There might be things that one could buy for friends or family that will help local artisans and shops make their holidays bright as well so consider what gifts might be best purchased in those places.