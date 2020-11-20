Locals indicted for drugs and other charges
The Grayson County District Attorney's Office this week released a list of people indicted. The indictments are formal charge and are not considered evidence of guilt. The following people were indicted:
Keenan Holt, 40, of Sherman — three counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Ashley Vega, 29, of Collinsville —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by threat;
Denny Miller, 42, of Bells — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child sexual contact;
Kyann Bellamy, 32, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance (methadone hydrochloride);
Laronda Brooks, 33, of Dallas — fraud and money laundering;
David Salopek,50, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);
Troy Minchey, 27, of Howe — injury to a child, or elderly with intentional bodily injury, and two counts of assault family or household member with previous convictions;
Amy Thompson, 44, of Howe — injury of a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury;
Marcos Cordova,24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy);
Benny Eugene Souther Jr., 41, of Pilot Point — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Zackery Smith, 34, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent;
Cory Rucker, 35, of Pottsboro — arson with intent to damage habitat and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of habitation;
Otis Bradshaw, 28, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)
April Stanley, 34, of Bowie —seven counts of theft of firearm, one count of theft of property and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle;
Jarod Martin, 39, of Sherman — theft of property;
Jennifer Nelson, 33, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Monica Owens, 33, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Timothy Austin, 55, of Denison —unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct;
John Case,37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Joshua Johnson, 30, of Sherman —evading arrest with a motor vehicle or watercraft;
Danae Hernandez, 31, Denison — evading arrest with a boat or watercraft;
Jesse Gibson,35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Tammy Hughes, 49, of Melissa — criminal mischief;
Shawn Padgett, 31, of Denison — assault family violence impede breath;
Danny Harris, 55, of Honey Grove — theft of property, credit card abuse and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Kendra Grems,29, of Denison —prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Donny Worthington, 36, of Coleman, Oklahoma — theft of property;
Joshua Dolan, 41, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm;
Dennis Baecht,42, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Troy Davidson, 51, of Denison — burglary of habitation;
Miyako Winters,43, of Sherman — fail to comply sex offender duty to register;
Anthony Jenkins, 17, of Sherman —burglary of building and theft of property;
Kyle Langlois,34, of Sherman —aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact and indecency with a child exposes;
Brandy Ludlow‐Cardona,36, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma —two counts of fraud and two counts of credit card abuse;
Kendra Powell,30, of Denison —criminal mischief;
Samuel Myers,47, of Denison — burglary of building, engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a habitation;
Nicholas Nash,53, of Dallas — engage in organize criminal activity and burglary;
Cona Muniz, 36, of Sherman — three counts of forgery;
Timothy Rios, 30, of Bonham — burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions;
Martin Jimenez,30, of Sherman — possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance amphetamine, abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence, tamper or fabricate evidence with intent;
Tate Royalty, 24, of Van Alsytne —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Damon Sommers, 52, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Brandy Land, 41, of Sherman — assault causing bodily injury family violence with previous convictions;
Juan Ramirez, 27, of Sherman — burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony;
Juan Villarreal,28, of Sherman — burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony;
Roland Davis,31, of Sherman — continuous violence against family;
Vanessa Orozco,29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);
Robert Wayne Jones Jr., in Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Jennifer Nelson, 33, of Pottsboro — three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Deann Floyd, 49, of Lockhart —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Joe Bellis,52, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);
Ramone Keel, 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Brittany Stanford, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth).
