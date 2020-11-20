SUBSCRIBE NOW
Locals indicted for drugs and other charges

Jerrie Whiteley
Herald Democrat
Grayson County has released its list of November indictments.

 The Grayson County District Attorney's Office this week released a list of people indicted. The indictments are formal charge and are not considered evidence of guilt. The following people were indicted:

Keenan Holt, 40, of Sherman — three counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

 Ashley Vega, 29, of Collinsville —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by threat;

Denny Miller, 42, of Bells — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child  and one count of  indecency with a child sexual contact;

 Kyann Bellamy, 32, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance (methadone hydrochloride);

 Laronda Brooks, 33, of Dallas — fraud and money laundering;

 David Salopek,50, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);

 Troy Minchey, 27, of Howe — injury to a child, or elderly with intentional bodily injury, and two counts of assault family or household member with previous convictions;

 Amy Thompson, 44, of Howe — injury of a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury; 

 Marcos Cordova,24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy);

 Benny Eugene Souther Jr., 41, of Pilot Point — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth); 

 Zackery Smith, 34, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent;

Cory Rucker,  35, of Pottsboro — arson with intent to damage habitat and  aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of habitation;

Otis Bradshaw, 28, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)

April Stanley, 34, of Bowie —seven counts of theft of firearm, one count of theft of property and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle;

Jarod Martin, 39, of Sherman —  theft of property; 

Jennifer Nelson, 33, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); 

Monica Owens, 33, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth); 

Timothy Austin, 55, of Denison —unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct;  

John Case,37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth); 

Joshua Johnson, 30, of Sherman —evading arrest with a motor vehicle or watercraft; 

Danae Hernandez,  31, Denison — evading arrest with a boat or watercraft; 

Jesse Gibson,35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tammy Hughes, 49, of Melissa — criminal mischief;

Shawn Padgett, 31, of Denison — assault family violence impede breath; 

Danny Harris,  55, of Honey Grove — theft of property, credit card abuse and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; 

Kendra Grems,29, of Denison —prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Donny Worthington, 36, of Coleman, Oklahoma — theft of property; 

Joshua Dolan, 41, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm;  

Dennis Baecht,42, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; 

Troy Davidson, 51, of Denison — burglary of habitation; 

Miyako Winters,43, of Sherman — fail to comply sex offender duty to register;

Anthony Jenkins, 17, of Sherman —burglary of building and theft of property; 

Kyle Langlois,34, of Sherman —aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact and indecency with a child exposes;

Brandy Ludlow‐Cardona,36, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma —two counts of fraud and two counts of credit card abuse;

Kendra Powell,30, of Denison —criminal mischief;

Samuel Myers,47, of Denison — burglary of building, engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a habitation; 

Nicholas Nash,53, of Dallas — engage in organize criminal activity and burglary; 

Cona Muniz,  36, of Sherman — three counts of forgery;

Timothy Rios, 30, of Bonham — burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions;

 Martin Jimenez,30, of Sherman — possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance amphetamine, abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence, tamper or fabricate evidence with intent; 

Tate Royalty, 24, of Van Alsytne —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Damon Sommers, 52, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;  

Brandy Land, 41, of Sherman — assault causing bodily injury family violence with previous convictions;  

 Juan Ramirez, 27, of Sherman — burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony; 

 Juan Villarreal,28, of Sherman — burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony;

Roland Davis,31, of Sherman — continuous violence against family;   

Vanessa Orozco,29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Robert Wayne Jones Jr., in Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jennifer Nelson, 33, of Pottsboro — three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth); 

Deann Floyd, 49, of Lockhart —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;  

Joe Bellis,52, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); 

Ramone Keel, 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth); 

Brittany Stanford, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth).

