Locals indicted for drugs and other charges

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office this week released a list of people indicted. The indictments are formal charge and are not considered evidence of guilt. The following people were indicted:

Keenan Holt, 40, of Sherman — three counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Ashley Vega, 29, of Collinsville —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by threat;

Denny Miller, 42, of Bells — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child sexual contact;

Kyann Bellamy, 32, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance (methadone hydrochloride);

Laronda Brooks, 33, of Dallas — fraud and money laundering;

David Salopek,50, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);

Troy Minchey, 27, of Howe — injury to a child, or elderly with intentional bodily injury, and two counts of assault family or household member with previous convictions;

Amy Thompson, 44, of Howe — injury of a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury;

Marcos Cordova,24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy);

Benny Eugene Souther Jr., 41, of Pilot Point — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Zackery Smith, 34, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent;

Cory Rucker, 35, of Pottsboro — arson with intent to damage habitat and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of habitation;

Otis Bradshaw, 28, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)

April Stanley, 34, of Bowie —seven counts of theft of firearm, one count of theft of property and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle;

Jarod Martin, 39, of Sherman — theft of property;

Jennifer Nelson, 33, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Monica Owens, 33, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Timothy Austin, 55, of Denison —unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct;

John Case,37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joshua Johnson, 30, of Sherman —evading arrest with a motor vehicle or watercraft;

Danae Hernandez, 31, Denison — evading arrest with a boat or watercraft;

Jesse Gibson,35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tammy Hughes, 49, of Melissa — criminal mischief;

Shawn Padgett, 31, of Denison — assault family violence impede breath;

Danny Harris, 55, of Honey Grove — theft of property, credit card abuse and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Kendra Grems,29, of Denison —prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Donny Worthington, 36, of Coleman, Oklahoma — theft of property;

Joshua Dolan, 41, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm;

Dennis Baecht,42, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Troy Davidson, 51, of Denison — burglary of habitation;

Miyako Winters,43, of Sherman — fail to comply sex offender duty to register;

Anthony Jenkins, 17, of Sherman —burglary of building and theft of property;

Kyle Langlois,34, of Sherman —aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact and indecency with a child exposes;

Brandy Ludlow‐Cardona,36, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma —two counts of fraud and two counts of credit card abuse;

Kendra Powell,30, of Denison —criminal mischief;

Samuel Myers,47, of Denison — burglary of building, engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a habitation;

Nicholas Nash,53, of Dallas — engage in organize criminal activity and burglary;

Cona Muniz, 36, of Sherman — three counts of forgery;

Timothy Rios, 30, of Bonham — burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions;

Martin Jimenez,30, of Sherman — possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance amphetamine, abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence, tamper or fabricate evidence with intent;

Tate Royalty, 24, of Van Alsytne —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Damon Sommers, 52, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Brandy Land, 41, of Sherman — assault causing bodily injury family violence with previous convictions;

Juan Ramirez, 27, of Sherman — burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony;

Juan Villarreal,28, of Sherman — burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony;

Roland Davis,31, of Sherman — continuous violence against family;

Vanessa Orozco,29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Robert Wayne Jones Jr., in Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jennifer Nelson, 33, of Pottsboro — three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Deann Floyd, 49, of Lockhart —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Joe Bellis,52, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Ramone Keel, 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brittany Stanford, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth).

