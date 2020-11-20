Active COVID-19 cases top 450 in Grayson County

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Thursday afternoon, Grayson County officials released statistics that showed that the active number of COVID-19 cases in the county had reached 465 with five new COVID-19 related deaths.

That included 91 new cases on Thursday. The COVID-19 related death total is 98 for Grayson County residents.

The largest number of active cases was in Sherman with 170.Denison had 96 cases. Whitesboro had 47 cases. Pottsboro had 38 cases. Van Alstyne had 34 cases. Howe had 19 cases. Collinsville had 14 cases. Whitewright had ten cases. Gunter had nine cases. Gordonville and Knollwood each had four cases and Sadler had three cases. Tioga and Tom Bean each had one case.

The report showed that there were 500 people in hospitals in Grayson County which was 91.91 percent of hospital capacity. In the 24 hours before the report was issued, there 56 COVID-19 related emergency room visits in Grayson County. Fifteen of those people were admitted.

In that same time period, there were ten COVID-19 positive inmates at the Grayson County Jail.

The Grayson County OEM said that the CDC has updated their masking guidance as of Nov. 4.

These are the updated recommendations:

"People age 2 and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.

"Masks offer some protection to you and are also meant to protect those around you, in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

"A mask is NOT a substitute for social distancing.

"Masks should still be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart.

"Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after touching or removing your mask.

"Masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with other people who live in your household.

"However, some localities may have mask mandates while out in public and these mandates should always be followed.

"CDC is still studying the effectiveness of different types of masks and will update recommendations as new scientific evidence becomes available."

Free testing without a doctor's order is available at Grayson College in Denison, the Grayson County Health Department and Austin College in Sherman. To find out more and register for a test, go to GoGetTested.com.