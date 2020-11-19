Religion Bulletin: Emperor Trajan martyrs Saint Clement of Rome

Herald Democrat

RELIGIOUS EVENTS IN HISTORY

On Nov. 23, 101, recognized as a saint and considered to be the first Apostolic Father of the Christian Church, Pope Clement I or Saint Clement of Rome is martyred after converting a large number of pagans and prisoners to Christianity, while in prison. Clement was said to have been consecrated by Peter and then became known as a leader member of the church in Rome. As the Bishop of Rome, Clement’s letter to the church of Corinth became the first to affirm the apostolic authority of the clergy and later became became part of the Christian cannon. According to tradition, Clement was banished from Rome to Chersonesus by the Emperor Trajan. While being forced to work in a stone quarry, Clement was said to have miraculously released a stream of water from the ground to help fellow prisoners who were suffering from a lack of water. This miracle resulted in the conversion of many local pagans and prisoners to Christianity. As punishment for the act, Trajan had Clement executed by being tied to an anchor and thrown from a boat into the Black Sea. Clement later became the patron saint of mariners.

RELIGION CALENDAR

Nov. 30: St. Andrew’s Day (Roman Catholic)

Nov. 30: Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday (Sikh)

Dec. 8: Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Roman Catholic)

Dec. 8: Bodhi Day (Buddha’s Enllightenment) (Buddhist)

Dec. 10: Hanukkah (Jewish)

Dec. 20: Yule (Pagan and Wiccan)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Christian)

Dec. 26: St. Stephen’s Day (Roman Catholic)

Jan. 1: Mary, Mother of God (Catholic)

Jan. 1: Feast Day of St. Basil (Orthodox Christian)

Jan. 1: Shogatsu/Gantan-sai (Shinto)

Jan. 1 Baptism of the Lord Jesus (Chrstian)

Jan. 5: Twelfth Night (Christian)

Jan. 5: Guru Gobindh Singh birthday (Sikh)

GOOD BOOK?

“Joseph: Serve Behind the Scenes to Set the Stage” by Philip Strouse

There are trails through time blazed by almost invisible figures, including one of the greatest heroes of the American Revolution: Dr. Joseph Warren. Philip Strouse shines a spotlight on the critical role that the physician played in Boston and throughout the provinces to bring forth revival and revolution in this biography that considers Dr. Warren in the context of other history-making Josephs.

THE WORD

deity: A god or goddess; having a divine nature.

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of France is:

- Christian: 63-66%

- Muslim: 7-9%

- Buddhist: 0.5-0.75%

- Jewish: 0.5-0.75%

- Other: 0.5-1%

- None: 23-28%

