Police receive theft, assault, possession reports; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Theft - On Nov. 15, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a motel in the

2100 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to a theft. The reporting party advised he

had located a suspect at the motel who had stolen vehicle rims from his business

on Nov. 14. The suspect had stolen approximately $2,250 worth of vehicle rims.

The suspect was located, and a report was generated for theft of property $750<$2,500 (motor vehicle parts/accessories).

Assault - On Nov. 15, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Olive Street for a disturbance. Officers arrived and were reported an assault. A report was generated.

Manufacturing or delivery - On Nov. 15, officers conducted a pedestrian stop in the 1600 block of E. Cherry Street. During the stop, Officers located 1-4 grams of methamphetamine on a person. Other evidence to indicate the delivery of a

controlled substance was also located. A report was generated.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Nov. 15, officers conducted a stop in the 1600 block of E. Cherry Street. During the stop, a probable cause search lead to locating less than one gram of methamphetamine. A report was generated.

Providing a false statement - On Nov. 15, a Sherman Police Department dispatcher received a 911 call regarding a disturbance in the 1300 block of N Ross Ave Sherman Texas 75090. Officers investigated. Reports were filed for assault - impeding breath and false report to a peace officer.

Assault - On Nov. 15, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of North Loy in reference to an assault. The victim advised his

girlfriend punched him in the back of the head three times. The victim did not feel

pain, but was offended by the contact. There were no visible injuries. The victim

did not wish to press charges, but a report was generated for assault by contact to a family member. The suspect denied all allegations.

Theft - On Nov. 16, officers generated a theft report for a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of E. Wells Avenue.

Burglary - On Nov. 16, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 1000 block of North Ross Avenue in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Nov. 15. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Theft - On Nov. 16, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated a known suspect stole money from a business located in the 3600 block of South US 75 southbound Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Nov. 14. A theft of property under $100 report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Nov. 16, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South US Highway 75 in reference to a criminal mischief. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party and discovered three suspects with sledgehammers and baseball bats

destroyed a vehicle. The reporting party did not know who the owner was. At the

time of interviewing the reporting party, the owner of the vehicle arrived and

officers interviewed them. A suspect was discovered and a report for criminal

mischief $750<$2500 was completed.

Possession - On Nov. 16, Sherman Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of N Harrison Ave. The vehicle was stopped for running a stop sign. Upon

speaking with the occupants, reasonable suspicion was present to believe a crime

was being committed outside of a traffic infraction. A consent search of the

vehicle revealed a user amount of marijuana. A report was generated and the case

has been filed with the Grayson County District Attorney`s Office.

Possession - On Nov. 16, a Sherman officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of N Ross Ave. Two vehicle occupants were found to be in possession of THC oil. An offense report was generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two 1-4 grams.

Theft - On Nov. 17, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 2900 block of North US 75 Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Nov. 16-17. A

theft of property under $100 report was generated.

Fraud - On Nov. 17, a complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding fraud. The complainant stated

an unknown suspect fraudulently used his information located in the 800 block of

East Olive Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Nov. 11-17. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Criminal trespass - Nov. 17, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Lamar Street in reference to someone panhandling in the parking lot. Upon officer's arrival, they recognized the suspect and knew they had a criminal trespass warning for the property. Officers placed the suspect in custody and arrested them for criminal

trespass. A report was completed.

Driving while intoxicated - On Nov. 18, Sherman Police officers responded to the 600 block of N U.S. Hwy 75, in reference to an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and determined he was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Possession - On Nov. 18, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of E Odneal. Officers could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Parties in the vehicle were searched and a male suspect admitted to being in

possession of marijuana. A report was generated for Possession of Marijuana

under 2oz.

Forgery - On Nov. 18, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding forgery. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect forged a

check located in the 500 block of North Highland Street in Sherman Texas. The

incident occurred between July 8-Sept. 22. A forgery of a financial instrument $2500<$30K report was generated.

Fraud - On Nov. 18, a complainant made contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect fraudulently used her information located in the 800 block of North Crockett Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Oct. 25-Nov. 2. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Theft - On Nov. 18, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 3400 block of South US Highway 75 in Sherman. The incident occurred on Nov. 18. A

theft of property $2,500<$30K (all other theft) report was generated.

Found property - On Nov. 18, a business manager in the 1900 block of N. Travis St turned in two found wallets that had been left in the business. An officer made several

unsuccessful attempts at locating the owner. A report was generated for found

property.

Manufacturing or delivery - On Nov. 19, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. The officer spoke with both occupants of the vehicle and later deployed his K9 partner to open air sniff around the vehicle. K9 alerted to the vehicle and contraband was located inside the vehicle. A manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one 4-200 grams report was generated.

