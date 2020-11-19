GC active COVID-19 count heads for 400 again

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County announced 104 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. That brings the county's active case count to 395. Ninety-three Grayson County residents have died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A report released by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management said that 10 of those active cases are inmates at the Grayson County Jail.

As of November 3, there were five long-term care facilities in the county dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. Between them, the five had 32 COVID-19 positive patients and 11 staff.

ICUs at hospitals in Grayson County were at 59-96.72 percent capacity on Tuesday. Their COVID-19 capacity was 28-47.46 percent. There were 73 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in Grayson County and 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.

The largest number of active cases was in Sherman with 150, up from 129 cases the day before. Denison had 83 cases, up from 72 cases. Van Alstyne had 28 cases, down from 30 cases. Pottsboro had 31 cases, up from 23 cases and Whitesboro had, 36 cases, up from 18 cases. Howe had 17 cases, up from 15 cases. Bells had 11 cases, up from eight, Collinsville and Whitewright each had ten, up from eight. Gunter had seven, up from six cases. Sadler had three cases, down from four and Knollwood had three. Tioga and Tom Bean each had one case and Gordonville each four, up from two.

The Grayson County OEM said that the CDC has updated their masking guidance as of Nov. 4.

These are the updated recommendations:

"People age 2 and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.

"Masks offer some protection to you and are also meant to protect those around you, in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

"A mask is NOT a substitute for social distancing.

"Masks should still be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart.

"Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after touching or removing your mask.

"Masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with other people who live in your household.

"However, some localities may have mask mandates while out in public and these mandates should always be followed.

"CDC is still studying the effectiveness of different types of masks and will update recommendations as new scientific evidence becomes available."

Free testing without a doctor's order is available at Grayson College in Denison, the Grayson County Health Department and Austin College in Sherman. To find out more and register for a test, go to GoGetTested.com.