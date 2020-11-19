Lancaster man convicted of drug possession in trial in Grayson County

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

A 41-year-old Lancaster man was convicted Thursday of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a three-day trial in the 397th state District Court in Sherman.

Dermaine Wilson, will be sentenced at a later date by Judge Brian Gary.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's office said that the case began in the early morning hours of September 7, 2019, when Denison police conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle.

"The investigating officer immediately observed an open container of alcohol and smelled the odor of marijuana upon approaching the vehicle. The driver was identified a Dermaine Wilson. A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle revealed over 60 grams of methamphetamine, THC oil, marijuana, numerous cell phones and over $600.00 in cash. Both Wilson and Shaquille Blair, passenger, were arrested. Wilson was also found to have a 7 gram bundle of methamphetamine in his underwear at the Denison City Jail, " the release said.

“This defendant had an addiction, but he also aided in the distribution of methamphetamine in our community. We will continue to hold all those accountable who spread this poison in our community,” said Assistant District Attorney Bi Hunt in the relea. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This is our second jury trial in the past few weeks, all during a pandemic. Once again the citizens of Grayson County have stepped up to serve on our juries. We could not obtain justice without these brave men and women who show up for jury duty.”

WIlson was represented in the case by Marcus Olds who could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

The case was prosecuted Hunt with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith and DA Investigator Tim Murrin. Charges against Shaquille Blair are still pending.