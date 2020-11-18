Voting dates, times set for Senate District 30 runoff

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County commissioners Tuesday approved the time, dates, and places for the voting for the runoff for state Senate District 30 to serve out the unexpired term of Pat Fallon.

The seat became vacant when Fallon resigned on Aug. 22. after Texas Republican county and precinct chairs approved him as a replacement for John Ratcliffe on the general election ballot for Texas' 4th Congressional District. Ratcliffe resigned his seat in the U.S. House of representatives to become the Director of National Intelligence.

The runoff for Senate District 30 will pit two Republicans against each other to see who will replace Fallon. Those two Republicans are Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther and Texas House of Representatives member Drew Springer.

The runoff election is set for Dec. 19.

Early voting will run from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.

The polls will open at 8 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m. on Dec. 14-15.

Early voting locations are as follows:

Grayson County Elections Administration Office, 115 W. Houston in Sherman;

Grayson County sub courthouse. 101 West Woodard in Denison;

Pottsboro Independent School District Administration Building, 105 Cardinal Lane, Pottsboro;

Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main Street in Whitesboro;

Grayson College, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., in Van Alstyne.