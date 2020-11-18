GC reports 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 76 new cases

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Five more Grayson County residents have reportedly died COVID-19 related deaths this week bringing the total of GC residents lost to the illness to 93.

A report released by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management said that there were 76 new cases reported on Tuesday. That brought the total of active cases to 329.

Ten of those active cases are inmates at the Grayson County Jail.

As of November 3, there were five long-term care facilities in the county dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. Between them, the five had 32 COVID-19 positive patients and 11 staff.

ICUs at hospitals in Grayson County were at 70-93 percent capacity on Tuesday. Their COVID-19 capacity was 30-42.86 percent. There were 77 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in Grayson County and 119 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.

The largest number of active cases was in Sherman with 129 cases. Denison had 72 cases. Van Alstyne had 30 cases. Pottsboro had 23 cases and Whitesboro had 18 cases. Howe had 15 cases. Bells, Collinsville and Whitewright had eight cases each and Gunter had six cases. Sadler had four cases and Knollwood had three. Tioga and Gordonville each had two cases and Tom Bean had one case.

The Grayson County OEM said that the CDC has updated their masking guidance as of Nov. 4.

These are the updated recommendations:

"People age 2 and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.

"Masks offer some protection to you and are also meant to protect those around you, in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

"A mask is NOT a substitute for social distancing.

"Masks should still be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart.

"Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after touching or removing your mask.

"Masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with other people who live in your household.

"However, some localities may have mask mandates while out in public and these mandates should always be followed.

"CDC is still studying the effectiveness of different types of masks and will update recommendations as new scientific evidence becomes available."

Free testing without a doctor's order is available at Grayson College in Denison, the Grayson County Health Department and Austin College in Sherman. To find out more and register for a test, go to GoGetTested.com.