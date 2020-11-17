Denison appoints Atteberry as interim city manager

Denison will have a familiar face at the helm following the departure of City Manager Jud Rex next month.

Following an executive session Monday, the Denison City Council appointed Bobby Atteberry as the interim city manager. Atteberry has worked by contract with the city in a number of roles over the last four years, most recently as project manager for the D3 project.

"Based on the action tonight, Bobby Atteberry will be filling the role of Interim City Manager following Jud’s departure," said Aaron Werner, Denison managing director of communications and engagement.

At the time, Werner gave no additional details about the arrangement, but said more information would be released as it became available.

Atteberry was first brought onboard with the city in 2016 when was appointed interim public works director. In this role, city officials said they hoped that Atteberry would use his more than 30 years of experience in the public sector to assist in a series of roadway improvements.

Prior to Denison, Atteberry has worked with the cities of Grand Prairie, San Antonio, Houston, Carrolton and Lubbock, among others.

Atteberry's services were used by the city during a period of change within the city with regard to its road infrastructure. Early on, Atteberry advocated for the city to set aside funds each year for basic road maintenance, including paving and resealing, which has since become common practice.

Other projects that Atteberry has been involved with includes the conversion of Chestnut street from a brock roadway into a more conventional paved street.

“His breadth of experience in the public works arena coupled with his insight into street maintenance will no doubt serve Denison well during this transition,” Rex said in 2016.

Atteberry's rise to the top of Denison's leadership comes as Rex prepares to move on with his career and take a new job elsewhere in Texas.

The city announced Friday that Rex would be resigning from his position in order to pursue an assistant city manager position with the city of Garland.

Rex first joined the city of Denison in 2015 when he was hired as the assistant city manager. However, he was appointed interim city manager only a few months later following the departure of former City Manager Robert Hanna.