P&Z to talk Tractor Supply renovations, day habilitation site

The home improvement and agriculture retail chain, located at the northeast intersection of U.S. Highways 75 and 82, Tractor Supply Co. would to make alterations to its side garden that will include a new greenhouse and canopy cover.

Representatives with Tractor Supply Co. will submit plans for alterations and renovations to the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission when it meets Tuesday night.

The improvements to its side yard will also include enclose bulk feed storage and a drive-through path. This new path will be used to allow customer pick-up without the use of curbside service zones in the parking lot. The changes are expected to be contained to its existing fenced area.

In other matters, the commission will also hear a request from Ambience Community Services, who plan to open a new facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The organization plans to open a facility at 222 S. Elm St. that would serve as a day habilitation and training site for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Sherman City Hall. For more information on these or other items, please visit the city's website at http://www.ci.sherman.tx.us.