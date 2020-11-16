Non profits join together for Thanksgiving dinner

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Area residents facing food insecurity have the opportunity to take part in a special Thanksgiving blessing this year.

For the first time, the MasterKey Ministries, Grand Central Station’s Market Depot, and Harmony Baptist Church are joining forces to prepare and distribute 800 boxes which will each contain a turkey and/or ham and ingredients to make all favorite holiday sides.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, food will be distributed by drive through to ensure the safety of volunteers and recipients. These Thanksgiving food boxes will be distributed from 8-11:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at MasterKey Ministries of Grayson County, 209 S. Heritage Pkwy, Sherman.

They will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Several donors and local churches have stepped up to help fund this community wide effort, however additional funding is still needed. If you are able to make a donation, please send to MasterKey Ministries of Grayson County, 209 S. Heritage Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75092. Make sure to note it is for Thanksgiving boxes," Grand Central Station Executive Director Karen Bray said.

She added that they intend to make the giveaway a yearly event going forward.