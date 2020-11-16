Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County reported 139 new active cases and one new COVID-19 related death on Friday.

Thursday. the county's active case count was 317, but Friday afternoon it had reached 383. Eighty-eight people have now died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The information released on Friday said there are 11 people isolated with the illness at the Grayson County Jail.

The city of Sherman had the highest number of cases on Friday with 166 and the city of Denison had 75 active cases. Howe had 36 active cases on Friday. Van Alstyne had 27 cases and Pottsboro had 25. Whitesboro, Whitewright, and Collinsville each had eight active cases Friday. Bells had seven active cases. Gunter had six and Gordonville and Sadler each had five active cases. Tioga had four active cases, Knollwood had two and Dorchester had one.

So far, 1,762 women have suffered from the illness and 1,688 men have had it.

Since the pandemic began, 3,450 Grayson County residents have been confirmed to have had it. More than 36,264 people have been tested.

The Grayson County OEM said that the CDC has updated their masking guidance as of Nov. 4.

These are the updated recommendations:

"People age 2 and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.

"Masks offer some protection to you and are also meant to protect those around you, in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

"A mask is NOT a substitute for social distancing.

"Masks should still be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart.

"Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after touching or removing your mask.

"Masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with other people who live in your household.

"However, some localities may have mask mandates while out in public and these mandates should always be followed.

"CDC is still studying the effectiveness of different types of masks and will update recommendations as new scientific evidence becomes available."

Free testing without a doctor's order is available at Grayson College in Denison, the Grayson County Health Department and Austin College in Sherman. To find out more and register for a test, go to GoGetTested.com.