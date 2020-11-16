24th annual Bob Skaggs food drive kicks off next week

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

In a year that many will likely recall for the rest of their lives, helping one another celebrate life's moments has become very important. One way locals are doing just that is by helping provide food for families facing economic hardships.

This year marks the 24th year a local family and some local sponsors have teamed up to help the Salvation Army fill its food pantry just in time for the holidays.

The Bob Skaggs Food Drive, the largest of its kind to benefit the Salvation Army in the state of Texas, kicks off on Nov. 23 at 6 a.m. in the parking lot of Walmart, 401 E. Hwy. 82, in Sherman. People can either drop off non perishable food items at the truck or drop of a donation that will be used to buy food.

Or, this year, they can go online and make a donation that will be used to purchase food. To make an online donation, go to https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/campaign/bob-skaggs-memorial-food-drive/c310458.

The food drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 23-24 and then from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.

Salvation Army Major Tex Ellis said that while some of the food collected during the drive does go out to help with holiday meals, a lot of it provides stables that are given out to families throughout the year locally.

Bob Skaggs, affectionately known as the "Blue Bunny man" for his work as a special events coordinator for the ice cream company, was a long-time supporter of the Salvation Army food drive and would use vacation time every year to volunteer. Skaggs was killed in an automobile accident in 2005.

After that, the radio stations that sponsor the drive decided to name the event after him. Since then, his widow and their four children have been there every year since his death and now the nine grandchildren come along too.

"This community just goes above and beyond every year," Debbie Skaggs said at the 20th year of the food drive.