Sherman to consider design contract for $15M police station

The new Sherman Police Station is on the agenda again for the City Council. The group will consider entering into a design agreement Monday with Hidell and Associates Architects for work on the new $14 million project.

The move to hire a design firm for the project comes after the Sherman Economic Development Corp. agreed last month to sell about 10 acres of land along Northgate Drive for the proposed new police headquarters.

" It is our desire to contract with Hidell and Associates Architects, Inc. concerning the design of the police headquarters since they have been involved with the project since the idea of a new police station was first introduced," city staff said it Monday's meeting documents.

In total, the city expects to invest about $934,600 in basic architectural and engineering services, supplemental service and construction administration services for this project.

In other matters, the city is proposing to invest nearly $508,000 into purchasing equipment for Sherman Fire-Rescue.

The funds used to finance this purchase will come from the $2.4 million allocated tot he city for its COVID-19 response by the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Of these $2.4 million in funds, 75 percent must be used for actions taken to respond to the public health crisis, such as medical expenses, public health supplies and payroll for public safety and health employees.

The remaining 25 percent of expenditures may be used tor secondary effects of the pandemic, including economic support for those affected by the disease and for distance learning efforts.

The city is proposing to buy 100 sets of Structural firefighting bunker bear for a total of $400,000. The city will also purchase 100 structural hoods for $11,900 in total and 100 sets of non-structural bunker gear at a total cost of $56,500.

The council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in Sherman City Hall.