2 more COVID-19 related deaths in GC, 87 total

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County lost two more people to COVID-19 related deaths this week. That brings the number of such deaths to 87 since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday reports, but two were reported Thursday.

Grayson County Office of Emergency Management reported 32 new cases and an active case number of 349 Wednesday, and there were 73 new cases and an active case total of 317 Thursday. That brought the total number of Grayson County residents who have tested positive for the illness to 3,311.

More than 34,000 tests have been given so far.

The highest number of active cases on Thursday night was in Sherman with 125. There were 49 cases in Denison, 31 cases in Howe, 30 cases in Van Alstyne, 22 in Whitesboro, 19 in Pottsboro, ten in Bells, six each in Collinsville and Whitewright, five each in Gunter and Tioga, three each in Gordonville and Sadler, two in Knollwood and one in Dorchester.

The Grayson County OEM said that the CDC has updated their masking guidance as of Nov. 4. These are the updated recommendations:

People age 2 and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.

Masks offer some protection to you and are also meant to protect those around you, in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

A mask is NOT a substitute for social distancing.

Masks should still be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after touching or removing your mask.

Masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with other people who live in your household.

However, some localities may have mask mandates while out in public and these mandates should always be followed.

CDC is still studying the effectiveness of different types of masks and will update recommendations as new scientific evidence becomes available.

Free testing without a doctor's order is available at Grayson College in Denison, the Grayson County Health Department and Austin College in Sherman. To find out more and register for a test, go to GoGetTested.com.