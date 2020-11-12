SISD closes some campuses through November due to COVID-19 concerns

Officials with Sherman Independent School District announced that it will close some campuses due to concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post of the district's COVID-19 website, officials said Sory Elementary, Dillingham Intermediate, Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center and Sherman High School will transition to online instruction starting Monday, and students from these schools will return to campus starting on Dec. 1.

The post said that the decision to close these campuses Thursday was based on the number of staff who has been quarantined due to close contact with positive COVID-19 cases.

"This increase at some schools has caused a tremendous strain on our ability to place teachers in each of their classrooms, and our district is faced with making some tough decisions at these campuses," SISD Superintendent David Hicks said in a letter to parents Thursday. "As a result, some of our campuses will be transitioning to distance learning, while others will continue with in-person learning."

Sory Elementary students will need to check-in online with their homeroom teachers starting on Friday, but will not need to report to school for in-person learning. Due to the sudden nature of the situation, parents who cannot make alternative arrangements may send their student to school Friday and bus transportation will be provided.

Students at Dillingham, Fred Douglass and Sherman High School will need to report to school on Friday but will transition to remote learning starting on Monday.

Online hotspots and technology devices can be picked up from the four campuses starting on Friday.

Curbside meals will be available for pickup between 8 a.m. and noon for the affected campuses.

Students who attend other campuses will not be affected by these closures and will need to attend classes on Friday.

"I recognize that this transition presents challenges for our families, and thank you for your continued patience and understanding," Hicks said. "Please remain vigilant and stress with your families the importance of following all current health guidance so that we may all remain healthy and return to in-person learning as quickly as possible."

For more information on Sherman's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.shermanisd.net/covid19.