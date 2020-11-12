Toy run slated for Dec. 6 to help Salvation Army Angel Tree program

Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat

VFW Post 2772 in Sherman and the Salvation Army will be playing Santa again this year with the 26th annual "For the Kids" toy run to take place Dec. 6.

Registration will start at 10 a.m. and continue till noon at Classic of Texoma, 2020 N. U.S. Hwy. 75 in Denison. The run will start at 1 p.m.

Entry fee will be one new unwrapped toy and two can goods. The event will end back at the VFW post at 1707 Baker Road in Sherman and there will be a barbeque dinner available for $10 per person. The can goods are also given to the Salvation Army food bank to help provide either food for the holidays or food to community members who find themselves in need during this time of the year.

Salvation Army of Grayson County Major Andrea Ellis said the Salvation Army certainly appreciates the participation of those who take part in "For the Kids" toy run each year as it helps the Salvation Army be able to reach its goal of giving each child participating a new toy at Christmas.