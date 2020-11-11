Thanksgiving meals offered in Sherman

Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat

While many things have been put on hold this year, two organizations in Sherman are going to be making the Thanksgiving holiday a little brighter for those in need this year.

Both Grand Central Station the Dining Car, 110 S. Throckmorton, and VFW Post 2772, 1707 Baker Road, will still be hosting their traditional Thanksgiving meals to anyone who wants one.

The meal at the VFW post will be from "noon till gone," on Nov. 22 said Commander Bart Ford.

There will be room for social distancing, but they are not going to be requiring people to wear masks, though people are certainly welcomed to do so. The meal is for anyone who feels the need to be there whether they are in need of food or companionship, Ford said.

The post is being helped in this project by American Legion Post 29 and the VFW and American Legion post auxiliaries, and the meal will include turkey, dressing and all of the fixings, as well as, ham. Take out plates will also be provided for those who don't wish to come in and eat a seated meal.

At Grand Central Station, the meal will be on Thanksgiving Day with a breakfast at 9 a.m. and then the hot Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We are renting a big circus tent to set out on the property so people will have the choice to eat under the tent or get a take out plate," said GCS Executive Director Karen Bray.

"Everyone is going to have to observe social distancing and wear masks. We will provide masks," Bray added.

For some of the people who count on the soup kitchen for their meals routinely, this might be the first hot meal that they have had since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March, she continued.

"That kind of puts a little bit of perspective on all of this."

The meal will include turkey, ham, sweet potatoes and dressing along with turnip greens, gravy, desserts. tea and water.