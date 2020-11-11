GC hits highest number of active COVID-19 cases to date

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases soared to 317 on Tuesday including 83 new cases and four new COVID-19 related deaths.

The total number of Grayson County residents who have died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is now 85.

"State and local officials agree that Halloween gatherings are showing up in increased case county," said Grayson County office of Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers Tuesday evening via text.

Sherman had the most cases Monday with 132 and Denison had 57. Van Alstyne had 28 cases and 26. Whitesboro had 17 cases and Pottsboro had 16. Bells had 11 cases and Collinsville had seven. Whitewright had six cases and Gunter had five. Tioga had four and Sadler had three. Gordonville and Knollwood had two cases each. Dorchester had one case.

More than 3,206 Grayson County residents have had the illness since the pandemic began and more than 34,376 have been tested.

Free COVID-19 testing continues at Grayson College in Denison and at the Grayson County Health Department and Austin College in Sherman. For more information on how to do get those tests go to GoGetTested.com.

In the 24 hours before the report was released Tuesday night, there were 247 emergency room visits. 63 of those were believed to have been COVID-19 related. Nineteen people were admitted to the hospital in that same time period with COVID-19.There are currently 106 people hospitalized with the illness in Grayson County and 75 of those people are Grayson County residents.

The report said there are now seven COVID-19 positive inmates isolated at the Grayson County Jail. There is also one juvenile who is positive with COVID-19 being isolated at the Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center in Denison.