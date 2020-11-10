Weekend COVID-19 report shows 121 new cases, 2 new deaths

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

A report released Monday by Grayson County shows that active COVID-19 cases in the county increased by 121 cases over the weekend. The total number of cases in the county on Monday night was 238.

The report also showed two more COVID-19 related deaths of county residents bringing the total to 81.

There were nine new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday and 10 on Sunday. 102 such cases were reported on Monday. There was one new COVID-19 reported death on Sunday and one on Monday.

On Monday, the most cases were in Sherman with 96 cases. Denison had 45 cases and Howe had 22. Van Alstyne had 18 cases and Whitesboro had 17. Bells had ten cases on Monday and Pottsboro had nine. Gunter had five cases and Whitewright had four. Collinsville and Sadler each had three cases and Knollwood had two. Gordonville had one case.

So far, 3,123 people in the county have suffered with the virus. More than 33,600 have been tested. Statistics released by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management show that 22.79 Grayson County residents out of every 1,000 has had the illness.

There were 190 emergency room visits in the 24 hours before the report was issued on Monday and 45 off them were suspected COVID-19 cases. There were 11 people admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in that same time period. On Monday evening, there were 75 Grayson County residents hospitalized with the illness and 102 people over all hospitalized in the county with the illness.

For the week of Nov. 1, there were 11 students in Grayson County reported to have the virus and nine school staff members and six out of 13 districts in the county reported to the state for that week. Howe High School's campus had reportedly switched to virtual learning only due to COVID-19.

There were seven COVID-19 positive inmates at the Grayson County jail on Monday and one COVID-19 positive juvenile being isolated at the Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Free COVID-19 testing continues for those people who wish to be tested continues this week at Grayson College in Denison and at the Grayson County Health Department and Austin College in Sherman. For more information about how to get signed up for a test, go to GoGetTested.com.