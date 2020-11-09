Fifty-four new cases of COVID and one new death in GC

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County ended the week last week the way it started with more COVID-19 deaths. GC reported one new death Friday which brought the total to 79.

The county also announced 54 new cases which brought the active case count to 270.

The majority of those cases were once again, in Sherman. The city had 122 cases Friday night. Denison had 57 cases and Whitesboro had 27 cases. Van Alstyne had 15 cases and Howe had 13 cases. Bells and Pottsboro each had nine cases, Gunter and Tioga each had four cases. Sadler and Whitewright each had three cases and Collinsville and Knollwood each had two cases.

So far more than 3,000 people have had the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. That is 22.16 cases per 1,000 people in the county.

More than 32,873 tests have been given out in the county.

On Friday, there were 105 people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. That was 19.48 of hospital capacity.

Seventy-one of those people were Grayson County residents. Twelve of those people had been admitted in the 24 hours before the numbers were released on Friday.

The report released by the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management Friday said there were four inmates at the Grayson County Jail who are being isolated due to their positive COVID-19 status.

Free testing for COVID-19 continues at Grayson College in Denison, and at the Austin College and the Grayson County Health Department in Sherman. To find out more about that go to GoGetTested.com.