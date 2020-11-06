Victim notices property stolen sometime in last 2 years; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Theft - On Nov. 3, a reporting party made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding a Theft. The reporting party

stated a known suspect stole property located in the 1400 block of Park Place

Drive in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between May of 2018 and Oct 23, 2020. A theft of property between $750<$2,500 report was

generated.

Criminal trespass - On Nov. 2, Sherman Police Department received a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress in the 200 block of N Sunset Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and found an open door. Officers cleared the building and no suspects were found inside. An investigation was conducted and no signs of theft were found. A report was made for Criminal Trespass.

Continuous family violence - On Nov. 2, Sherman Police Department Officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment in the 900 block of East Wells Avenue. Upon arriving, the victim advised the suspect had already left the scene. After interviewing the victim, it was found the victim was assaulted and the suspect was the victim`s boyfriend. A report was generated for continuous violence against family.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Nov. 2, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Lamar Street. During the stop, consent to search was obtained and less than one gram of methamphetamine was located in the vehicle. The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram and transported to the Grayson County Jail. A report was generated

Burglary of a vehicle - On Nov. 2, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 1500 block of Linda Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred between Oct. 29 and Nov. 2. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Nov. 2, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 1600 block of South Elm Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Oct. 30-31. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Theft - On Nov. 2, Sherman Police Department received a phone call in reference to a theft in progress in the 2500 block of Texoma Parkway. Officers investigated the

incident and a report was generated.

Burglary - On Nov. 2, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to a burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of E Cherry St. Officers were dispatched to the location and gathered further information. It was learned several electronics were taken from the location while the residents were away that totaled an amount over $2,000. There was no suspect information at the time. A report was generated for burglary of habitation.

Theft - On Nov. 2, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Charles Street in reference to a theft. Officers conducted an investigation and determined the

items stolen equaled approximately $290. A report for theft of property $100<$750 was completed.

Assault - On Nov. 2,Sherman Police responded to a call for service at 401 E US Highway 82 (Walmart) for a reported assault. Upon arrival, it was determined that two

individuals had been involved in an altercation. A report was generated for

assault causing bodily injury - family violence.

Resisting arrest - On Nov. 2, Sherman Police Department received a nonemergency phone call regarding a disturbance in the 1800 block of N Frisco Rd Sherman Texas 75090. Officers investigated the disturbance. One of the individuals involved was identified. The suspect had an outstanding warrant. While making the arrest, the suspect resisted. The suspect also caused damage to a vehicle. A report was made for criminal mischief and was filed-at-large.

Assault - On Nov. 2, Sherman Police Department responded to the 800 block of N Williams Ave in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male

victim who reported being assaulted by a family member. Others on scene were

also questioned about the incident. The adult male suspect was not on scene and

was unable to be located. A report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was taken.

Credit card abuse - On Oct. 12, Sherman PD received a report from the Fort Smith (Arkansas) Police Department in regards to a credit card abuse case. The victim

reported that his credit card was used without his effective consent in Sherman,

TX. A report was generated for credit card or debit card abuse. As of this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Burglary of a building - On Nov. 3, Sherman Police Department received an alarm call in the area of 2400 Texoma Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a broken window to a business. An adult male was located and questioned about the incident. The male

was identified and released. Evidence on scene was obtained and the case has been

sent to the Criminal Investigations Division.

