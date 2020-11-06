One more Grayson County resident dies from COVID-19 bringing total to 78

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County has lost eight residents to COVID-19 related deaths this week. Thursday afternoon, the county's announced the additional death plus 29 new cases. That brought the county's active cases in county residents to 249, one of the highest number of active cases the county has seen since the pandemic began. Seventy-eight county resident have now suffered COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are two cases at the Grayson County Jail and the number of COVID-19 related emergency room visits by Grayson county residents in the past 24 hours was 35. Fourteen of those people were admitted. On Thursday, there were 72 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 99 people total hospitalized within the county with the virus.

Local hospital occupancy rate ranged from 70 to 95.89 percent and the COVID-19 rate was 31 to 44.29 percent.

Sherman continued to be the local city with the most active cases Thursday with 113 cases Thursday up from 100 the day before. Denison had 59 active cases up from 58 the day before. Whitesboro had 21 and Howe had 15. Van Alstyne had ten on Thursday. Bells had seven Thursday, Pottsboro had eight on Thursday. Bells had seven cases Thursday. Tioga had four cases Thursday. Sadler and Whitewright each had three. Collinsville and Gunter each had two cases Thursday and Gordonville and Knollwood each had one case on Thursday.

Free testing for the virus continues at the Grayson County Health Department in Sherman, Grayson College in Denison and Austin College in Sherman. See GoGetTested.com for more information about how to schedule a test.