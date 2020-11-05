Cravens indicted in shooting death of mother's boyfriend

Staff reports

A Grayson County grand jury this week indicted Lindsley Cravens II, 30, of Sherman on a murder charge in the August death of Stephen Obar.

The indictment is a formal charge and is not considered evidence of guilt in the case. Cravens is represented in the case by Tim Brown who could not be immediately reached for a comment Thursday afternoon.

Previously published reports show the case started on Aug. 28, police were called to the Country Village Apartments on South FM 1417 at around 8:35 p.m. about a shooting.

When they arrived at building 17 of the apartments, they found Obar, 58, dead inside an apartment.

Cravens was also there and was arrested by the officers.

“The initial investigation indicated (Obar) was the boyfriend of the (Cravens’) mother,” a statement from the Sherman Police Department at the time of the incident said.

It added that Obar and Cravens got into an argument inside the apartment. During the argument Cravens is alleged to have pulled a firearm and fatally shot Obar.

Cravens was arrested for the offense of murder and was transported to the Grayson County Jail. Grayson County court records indicate that a bond amount had not been set for Cravens as of Thursday morning.

