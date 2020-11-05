Grayson County's COVID-19 death toll climbs again

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

In the past week, 258 people in Grayson County have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and seven people have died.

Information supplied by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management show that there were 221 active cases on Wednesday evening and that the number of deaths rose from 76 to 77.

There are two cases at the Grayson County Jail and the number of COVID-19 related emergency room visits by Grayson county residents in the past 24 hours was 40. Seven of those people were admitted. On Wednesday, there were 58 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 80 people total hospitalized within the county with the virus.

Local hospital occupancy rate ranged from 55-96 percent and the COVID-19 rate was 21-38.18 percent.

Sherman continued to be the local city with the most active cases Wednesday with 100. Denison had 58 active cases. Whitesboro had 21 and Howe and Van Alstyne each had ten. Bells had five cases. Pottsboro had four, and Whitewright had three. Collinsville, Gunter, Sadler and Tioga each had two cases. Knollwood and Gordonville each had one case.

Free testing for the virus continues at the Grayson County Health Department in Sherman, Grayson College in Denison and Austin College in Sherman. See GoGetTested.com for more information about how to schedule a test.