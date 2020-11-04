SSL seeks to help local nonprofits

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Non profit organizations have been some of the hardest hit entities during the COVID-19 crisis. Many have lost the volunteers that they rely upon to do their work and many more have also lost monetary donations upon which they count to keep going.

One local organization known for helping nonprofits in the past has stepped up with a completely modern way to help.

Sherman Service Leagues recently launched www.SERVINGTEXOMA.com, a new, volunteer engagement and management platform that connects volunteers to service opportunities in their local, non-profit communities.

SERVINGTEXOMA.com is a program that will allow approved non-profit agencies to post volunteer opportunities to recruit individuals as well as post needs for their organization.

Once the nonprofit is registered with the platform, individuals can then access the opportunities that best match their skills and interests.

“We are extremely excited about the endless potential SERVINGTEXOMA.com will bring our community. Our main goal is to help our local non-profits fill their immediate needs in immediate, real time.” Sherman Service League President Kate Corder said in a written statement. “I hope SERVINGTEXOMA.com will build and maintain strong relationships between volunteers and our non-profit organizations moving forward.”

In an email, Corder said, the idea for SERVINGTEXOMA.com "actually came about after one of our League members, Staci Wright, was attending a Board Meeting for Child Welfare Board and discussing the need of a volunteer recruitment database. After some research for a recruitment, we found the volunteer management platform with Digital Galaxy. A few phone calls later and a few brainstorming sessions among Service League members- ServingTexoma.com was born!"

She said Sherman Service League has been supporting Grayson County local non-profits for over 60 years through member volunteer efforts and support through monetary grants from its annual fundraiser.

"We pitched the volunteer platform idea to several of local non-profit executive directors to gauge interest and the response was overwhelmingly positive!," she said. She added that Sherman Service League active members are the ones who are taking the idea to the local nonprofits.

"Currently, we have 25 Grayson County local nonprofits registered with ServingTexoma.com. Several of the registered nonprofits have already begun to see the fruits of their labor- filling volunteer positions, and receiving goods from needs posted on ServingTexoma.com. League members, as part of their responsibilities, will continue to engage with assigned local nonprofits and outreach into the community seeking more volunteers," Corder said.

The statement sent out by Sherman Service League said that the Grayson Crisis Center has already benefitted from SERVINGTEXOMA.com. Grayson Crisis Center Community Education Coordinator Mickinze VanHerpen, was quoted in the statement as saying, “Not only is this a seamless way to connect organizations and the community, they have helped us find a great fit for our particular needs quickly! Within two days of posting a need, we had two applicants. Thank you Sherman Service League for your vision and dedication to serving our community!”

Child & Family Guidance Center of Texoma Brenda Hayward was quoted in the statement as saying,“We are extremely grateful for the Sherman Service League members’ commitment to our community, especially during these incredibly difficult times. This is a great opportunity for nonprofits to leverage this space and expand awareness throughout the community of their needs. We are thrilled to announce our request posted on the new site immediately received responses of support! This is an innovative tool that brings our nonprofits and community together.”

Child Welfare Board Member Shannon Rennwanz was quoted as saying,“the phrase I hear most from people when talking about needs in our community is 'I would love to help in some way I just never know where to go or what is needed.' This website will fix that problem completely because they will be able to go to this website and see what the needs are for our Silent Santa project and decide where they would like to help. I’m so excited to get the opportunity to be a part of this!”

From SERVINGTEXOMA.com volunteers will be able to:

· build and personalize their own volunteer profile

· access all volunteer opportunities at any time

· keep track of volunteer hours

· earn benchmarks as more hours are logged to show off your achievements

· build a volunteer resume

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.SERVINGTEXOMA.com.