Grayson County COVID-19 death toll reaches 76

Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat

Another day and another COVID-19 related death has been announced in Grayson County. So far, 76 people Grayson County residents died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and Health Department released information Tuesday night showing that there are currently 210 active cases in Grayson County, 53 of which are new. More than 2,862 people have had the virus and more than 31,746 tests have been given.

The report showed that there were 90 active cases in Sherman Tuesday. Denison had 56 cases and Whitesboro had 22 cases. Howe and Van Alstyne had nine cases each. Bells had six cases, Pottsboro had five. Collinsville, Gunter, Sadler, Tioga and Whitewright each had two cases. Tom Bean, Gordonville and Knollwood each had one active case.

The Grayson County Jail has two COVID-19 cases.

In the 24 hours before the report was released, there were 232 emergency room visits and 59 of them were COVID-19 related. Fifteen of those people were admitted and 61 Grayson County residents were in the hospital with COVID-19 during that time period. There were 89 people total in Grayson County hospitals with COVID-19 during that same time period.

Free COVID-19 tests are currently being offered in Grayson County at the county Health Department in Sherman, Grayson College in Denison and Austin College in Sherman. To check for times and availability of tests, go to GoGetTested.com.