COVID-19 reports include 57 new cases, 1 new death

Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat

Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management and Health Department, released the reports Monday for COVID-19 activity in the county over the weekend including one new COVID-19 related death.

That death brings the total number of people in the county to have died COVID-19 related deaths to 75,

The report showed that there were 11 news cases on Saturday, seven new cases on Sunday and 39 new cases on Monday leaving the county with an active caseload of 168.

There are two COVID-19 positive cases at the Grayson County Jail.

So far, more than 2,809 people have had the illness in the county and more than 31,063 people have been tested for the virus.

Free testing continues at the Grayson County Health Department, Grayson College, and Austin College through GoGetTested.Com. See the website for times and dates and to make a reservation for the tests which are free.

Heath care officials continue to advise people to wear a mask when out in public, wash their hands completely and often, avoid touching their face and to social distance from those who don't live in their household for the best chance to avoid catching the virus.

On Monday evening, the largest number of active cases were reported in Sherman with 77 cases. Denison was the next largest caseload with 45. Whitesboro had 12 cases, and Howe had eight. Van Alstyne had seven cases and Pottsboro had six. Bells had five cases and Sadler and Tioga each had two. Whitewright, Tom Bean, Gunter and Collinsville each had one case.

On Monday evening there were 55 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 88 people total hospitalized with COVID-19.