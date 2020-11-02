Murder trial in 2017 shooting death of Denison boy starts

Herald Democrat

Almost three years after the shooting death of five-year-old Kason Powell in Denison back on Nov. 19, 2017, Antonio Prado Jr. is set to go on trial this week for the crime.

Prado is represented in the case by Nelson Knight and has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.

Prado's is the first major trial since the pandemic began and will take place in the Grayson County Courthouse instead of the Justice Center to allow for social distancing. The trial will be held on the second floor of the courthouse in the restored West courtroom overlooking the square. The courtroom has seating for more than 100 in usual circumstances. Under social distancing, it is expected to accommodate up to 56 people.

In August of 2019, Prado was indicted on one count of murder and two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm, injury child with intent and abandon and endanger a child/criminal negligence. Those indictments came just days after Prado was located and apprehended in Mexico by the U.S. Marshals Service and was transferred to the Grayson County Jail.

Prado, Sabrina Nino and Ryan Clay have each been charged with capital murder for their alleged role in the death of Kason Powell and for critically injuring an 11-year-old child. The three are accused of firing into a home on Nov. 19, 2017 after a botched drug deal with an older relative of the victim.