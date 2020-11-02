GC reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths Friday

Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat

Grayson County's number of COVID-19 related deaths continued to climb Friday with three more deaths announced. That brought the total number of county residents to suffer such deaths since the pandemic began to 74.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department released information Friday night that showed there were 71 newly diagnosed cases of the virus in county residents. That brought the county's active case load to 231.

So far more than 2,752 county residents have suffered from the virus since the pandemic began in March.

More than 30,000 people have been tested for the virus.

Free testing continues at the Grayson County Health Department, Grayson College, and Austin College through GoGetTested.Com. See the website for times and dates and to make a reservation for the tests which are free.

Heath care officials continue to advise people to wear a mask when out in public, wash their hands completely and often, avoid touching their face and to social distance from those who don't live in their household for the best chance to avoid catching the virus.

In Grayson County, Sherman has long been the place with the most active cases at any one time and remained so on Friday with 105, up from 88 cases the day before. Denison had 59 cases up from 49 the day before. Whitesboro had 16 cases Friday up from 13 cases. Van Alstyne had 12 cases Friday up from eight cases. Collinsville had nine cases Friday. Bells had eight cases, up from four. Howe also had eight cases up from five. Pottsboro had five cases. Whitewright had four cases Friday. Sadler had two cases Friday. Knollwood,Tioga and Tom Bean each had one case Friday.

So far, 1,370 women have suffered from the virus and 1,381 men have in Grayson County. The most cases in the county have been reported in people in their 20s and 30s with 437 cases in people in their 20s and 435 in people in their 30s. People in their 40s are the next largest group with 485 cases. There have been 393 cases in people in their 50s and 326 in people in their 60s. There have been 322 cases in people 19 and under and 214 in people in their 70s. There have been 140 cases in people 80 years old and older.