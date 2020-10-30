Suspect allegedly hits woman with chair, flees the scene; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Assault - On Oct. 25, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to a disturbance occurring in the 900 block of E Wells Ave. The caller stated a white male hit her with a chair at her residence and she needed police. Officers arrived on scene and were notified the suspect had fled. The caller had minor visible injuries. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Credit card abuse - On Oct. 26, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 2100 block of North Shannon Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between 7:27 p.m. Oct. 24 and 10:25 a.m. Oct. 25. A credit card or debit card abuse report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Oct. 26, Sherman Dispatch received a phone call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver traveling south on Travis St. Officers located the suspect vehicle and contacted the driver. An investigation was conducted and the driver was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Oct. 26, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway. During the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and a controlled substance in penalty group 2 was located. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under two ounces in a drug free zone and failure to identity. He was transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Found property - On Oct. 26, Sherman Police department received a phone call in reference to abandoned property. The items were located and a found property report was generated.

Failure to identify - On Oct. 26, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway. During the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and a controlled substance in penalty group 2-A was located. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under tow ounces in a drug-free zone and failure to identity. He was transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Possession - On Oct. 26, Sherman Dispatch received a phone call in reference to a major accident in the 1600 block of Texoma Pkwy. An investigation was conducted, and it was learned the driver who caused the accident was intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

Accident - On Oct. 26, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call regarding a major vehicle crash in the 5900 block of S US 75 NB. The caller stated a vehicle struck a semi truck, and the semi truck continued to drive on without stopping to render aid. Officers investigated the crash and the scene was cleared. A report was made for accident involving damage to a vehicle under $200.

Theft - On Oct. 27, Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Sunset Boulevard in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived and learned a rental trailer was stolen. A report was generated.

Assault - On Oct. 27, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call regarding a disturbance in the 4000 block of N US Highway 75 SB. Officers investigated the incident. A report was made for assault causing bodily injury.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.