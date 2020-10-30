Grayson County loses another resident to COVID-19

Staff reports

Grayson County continued a two-week trend of increased COVID-19 related deaths Thursday evening. The total number of county residents to suffer such deaths since the pandemic began is now 71.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department released information Thursday night that showed there were 20 newly diagnosed cases of the virus in county residents. That brought the county's active case load back down below 200 to 192.

So far more than 2,600 county residents have suffered from the virus since the pandemic began in March.

More than 29,800 people have been tested for the virus.

Free testing continues at the Grayson County Health Department, Grayson College, and Austin College through GoGetTested.Com. See the website for times and dates and to make a reservation for the tests which are free.

Heath care officials continue to advise people to wear a mask when out in public, wash their hands completely and often, avoid touching their face and to social distance from those who don't live in their household for the best chance to avoid catching the virus.

In Grayson County, Sherman has long been the place with the most active cases at any one time and remained so on Thursday with 88 cases. Denison had 49 cases. Whitesboro had 13 cases. Collinsville had nine cases, Van Alstyne had eight cases. Gunter and Howe each had five cases. Bells and Pottsboro each had four cases. Knollwood, Sadler, Tioga and Tom Bean each had one case.

Information from the state site that gathers information on schools dealing with the virus said Thursday that there were 2,663 students dealing with the virus in Texas for the week ending Oct. 25. In Grayson County, There were 26 students and 17 staff members dealing with the virus for that same time period. Eight out of the county's 13 school districts reported information to the state for that period of time.

As of Oct. 15, three long term care facilities in Grayson County were dealing with active cases. Those three had a combined total of 97 COVID-19 positive patients and 14 staff members.

In the 24 hours before Thursday's report, there were 187 emergency room visits in the county. Fifty-three of them were suspected COVID-19 cases. Nine of those county residents were admitted. There were 50 Grayson County residents who were in the hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday. There were 79 people total in the hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday.