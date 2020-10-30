Election Day is Tuesday: What you need to know

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

After what might seem like the longest election cycle in history, the day final comes on Tuesday. In Grayson County, the most talked about races are at the top of the ticket including the presidential race.

Grayson County voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any one of the county's vote centers.

Voters should have a valid form of identification handy and know that they will need to wear a mask due to COVID-19 precautions.

Voters can pick from any one of the following vote centers to cast their ballots:

Bells Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway

Collinsville Collinsville Community Building 117 N. Main

Denison Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Gym 1131 S. Scullin

Denison Grayson College, Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) 6101 Grayson Dr

Denison Grayson County Sub-Courthouse 101 W. Woodard

Denison Parkside Baptist Church, south entrance 301 N. Lillis Lane

Denison Southside Baptist Church, Gym 3500 S. Park

Gordonville Gordonville First Baptist Church 187 Gordonville Rd

Gunter First Baptist Church 99 Gentle Creek Lane

Howe Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning

Pottsboro Pottsboro ISD Administration Bldg., Board Mtg. Room 105 Cardinal Lane

Sadler Sadler Baptist Church 419 S. Main

Sherman Election Administration Building 115 W. Houston

Sherman Municipal Ballroom 405 N. Rusk

Sherman Progressive Baptist Church, Fellowship hall 1101 E. Houston

Sherman Faith Church, west entrance 1800 N. FM 1417

Sherman Texoma Council of Governments, Eisenhower Room 1117 Gallagher Dr

Sherman United Way of Grayson County 713 E. Brockett

Sherman Luella First Baptist Church 3162 Hwy 11

Southmayd Southmayd City Hall 4525 Elementary Dr

Tioga Tioga Fire Department Meeting Room 601 Main

Tom Bean First National Bank, Edwards Community Room 109 S. Britton

Van Alstyne Grayson College South Campus, Room SB113 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy

Whitesboro Whitesboro City Hall 111 W. Main

Whitewright Whitewright City Hall 206 W. Grand

For more information about voting in Grayson County call the Grayson County Election Administration 903-893-8683 (VOTE).

For election night results straight from the counting center, go to: www.co.grayson.tx.us