Election Day is Tuesday: What you need to know
After what might seem like the longest election cycle in history, the day final comes on Tuesday. In Grayson County, the most talked about races are at the top of the ticket including the presidential race.
Grayson County voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any one of the county's vote centers.
Voters should have a valid form of identification handy and know that they will need to wear a mask due to COVID-19 precautions.
Voters can pick from any one of the following vote centers to cast their ballots:
Bells Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway
Collinsville Collinsville Community Building 117 N. Main
Denison Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Gym 1131 S. Scullin
Denison Grayson College, Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) 6101 Grayson Dr
Denison Grayson County Sub-Courthouse 101 W. Woodard
Denison Parkside Baptist Church, south entrance 301 N. Lillis Lane
Denison Southside Baptist Church, Gym 3500 S. Park
Gordonville Gordonville First Baptist Church 187 Gordonville Rd
Gunter First Baptist Church 99 Gentle Creek Lane
Howe Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning
Pottsboro Pottsboro ISD Administration Bldg., Board Mtg. Room 105 Cardinal Lane
Sadler Sadler Baptist Church 419 S. Main
Sherman Election Administration Building 115 W. Houston
Sherman Municipal Ballroom 405 N. Rusk
Sherman Progressive Baptist Church, Fellowship hall 1101 E. Houston
Sherman Faith Church, west entrance 1800 N. FM 1417
Sherman Texoma Council of Governments, Eisenhower Room 1117 Gallagher Dr
Sherman United Way of Grayson County 713 E. Brockett
Sherman Luella First Baptist Church 3162 Hwy 11
Southmayd Southmayd City Hall 4525 Elementary Dr
Tioga Tioga Fire Department Meeting Room 601 Main
Tom Bean First National Bank, Edwards Community Room 109 S. Britton
Van Alstyne Grayson College South Campus, Room SB113 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy
Whitesboro Whitesboro City Hall 111 W. Main
Whitewright Whitewright City Hall 206 W. Grand
For more information about voting in Grayson County call the Grayson County Election Administration 903-893-8683 (VOTE).
For election night results straight from the counting center, go to: www.co.grayson.tx.us