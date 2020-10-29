COVID-19 related deaths reach 70 with 221 active cases

Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat

Grayson County lost one more resident to a COVID-19 related death this week bringing the number of such deaths to 70. In addition, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county continued to pass the 200 mark.

Wednesday afternoon, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department released information that said there were 221 active cases in the county, 29 of which were new.

The report also said that there were 50 Grayson County residents hospitalized with the illness and 92 total people hospitalized with the illness inside Grayson County on Wednesday.

The city of Sherman continued to be the hottest spot in the county for the illness with 101 cases on Wednesday evening. The city of Denison had 55 and Whitesboro had 15. Van Alstyne had 10 cases Wednesday, while Collinsville had nine and Howe had eight. Gunter had six cases and Pottsboro and Bells had five each. Whitewright had three cases and Tioga had two. Knollwood and Sadler each had one case on Wednesday.

Free COVID-19 testing is taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Friday through Saturday, and at Grayson College, in Denison, and Austin College in Sherman. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.