Fannin County returns 60 indictments in October

Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat

The Fannin County grand jury recently met and indicted 60 of the 63 cases that they considered. Three cases were not indicted.

Fannin County grand jurors have returned 521 indictment so far in 2020.

"It is important to note that an indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," District Attorney Richard Glaser said.

The following people were indicted:

Haylea Michelle Madewell, 31, of Leonard — intoxicated manslaughter w/vehicle and burglary of a habitation enhanced;

Ashley Lauren Mercer, 23, of Farmersville — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Benjamin Ramer, 19, of Bonham — aggravated assault with deadly weapon and violation of a protective order stalking;

Mitchell Denard Williams, 38, of Bonham — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Joshua Bizzell, 38, of Tyler — assault family/household member with previous conviction – enhanced;

Steven Lee Bolden, 28, of Savoy — sex offenders duty to register life annually enhanced;

Stefon Anthony Bonito,19, of Trenton —two counts of burglary of a habitation;

Caleb Isaiah Campbell, 20, of Honey Grove — tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Dedrick Montrell Darby, 21, of Bonham — theft of property;

Stacie Leann Dotson-Davis,36, of Bonham — two counts of burglary of a building;

Destiney Brooke Garza, 20, of Bonham — credit card abuse elderly and fraudulent use of identification;

Brandon Eugene Glass, 44, of Leonard —unauthorized use of vehicle;

Thomas Alan Graham, 63, of McKinney — three counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Joshua Joel Hayes, 38, of Ravenna — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Jonathan Seth Henry, 27, of Trenton — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Nichole Mache Hickman, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance;

Jacob Brett Holmes, 28, of Mesquite — possession of a controlled substance;

Jeramie Leon Horton, 31, of Dodd City — evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property;

Simone House, 54, of Van Alstyne — possession of a controlled substance enhanced;

La Ve Dionne Jackson, 53, of Bonham — unauthorized use of vehicle enhanced;

Jameson Tyler Jay, 29, of Bonham — aggravated assault date or family or house member with a weapon;

Candi Joann Kennedy, 44, of Leonard — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance enhanced;

Ashley Nicole Kreitel, 28, of Bonham — abandon endanger child criminal negligence;

William Bailey Mason, 52, of Ivanhoe — possession of a controlled substance enhanced;

Lisa Ellen May, 48, of Telephone — possession of a controlled substance;

Eric Dillon McAdams, 33, of Bonham — evading arrest detention with vehicle;

Carol Diane McLaughlin, 31, of Sherman —manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Shelby Nicole Means, 29, of Paris — possession of a controlled substance;

Martin Edson Murandu, 40, of Leonard — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 year old;

Shelby Paul Ontiveros, 27, of Ravenna — assault family or household member impede enhanced;

Chanse Lester Petty, 22, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Amanda Diana Pinkston, 40, of Bonham — forgery Financial instrument and credit card abuse elderly;

Tiffany Lea Riley, 35, of Windom — possession of a controlled substance;

Dalton Dewain Ritchie, 18, of Bonham — theft of property;

Rusty Remington Roach, 34, of Denison — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more enhanced;

Patrick Deen Roberts, 45, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance;

Jose Angel Rubio, 23, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Terry Stephen Sass, 43, of Celeste — two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance;

Michelle Renea Sewell, 56, of Ivanhoe —manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance enhanced;

Cody David Stoops, 23, of Allen — evading arrest and detention with vehicle;

Crystal Taylor, 36, Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Joshua Taylor, 33, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Shawnee Colt Walker, 30, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Coleton Watson, 27, of Bailey — possession of a controlled substance;

Andrel White, 25, of Bonham —possession of marijuana;