Drugs and other charges fill Grayson County indictments

Grayson County District Attorney's Office recently released a list of those indicted this month on charges that ranged from drug offenses to assault.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Brandon Cash, 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth) and tamper or fabricate physical evidence;

Jasper Trahan, 25, of Collinsville — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Joshua Knight, 25, of Collinsville — possession of marijuana;

Billy Young, 35, of Van Alstyne — assault family or household member;

Timothy Smith, 56, of Dallas — theft of firearm;

Matthew Roberts,34, of Howe — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Devon Smith, 25, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Corey Powell, 44, of Dallas — evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Christopher Rich, 41, of Whitesboro — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Zachary Mabe, 30, of Bells — assault family or household member impede breath;

Michael Martinez, 36, of Bonham — abandon or endanger a child immediate bodily injury;

D' Alexis Zapata, 17, of Sherman — aggravated sexual assault of a child (rape) and indecency with a child sexual contact;

Rebecca Hutchisson, 39, of Denison — prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Rebecca Inman,25, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Isaiah Schloemer, 32, of Plano — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Daniel Rochester, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth) and tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent;

Leoncio Herrera, 50, of Abilene — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Ludivina Rodriguez Gamez, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Chris King, 43, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Tayler Whittington, 27, of Sherman — two counts assault peace officer or judge;

Dylon Henry, 28, of Durant, Oklahoma — forgery and fraud;

Vijalon Mask, 21, of Garland — theft of firearm;

Joann Jowers, 60, of Colbert, Oklahoma — fraud;

Cecilia Graham, 53, of Colbert, Oklahoma — fraud;

Karrie Simmons, 49, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Lucas Fretwell, 29, of Madill, Oklahoma — fraud;

Daniel Rochester, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Amanda Kellis, 33, of Denison — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Jeffery Baugh, 50, of Denison — theft of property;

Andante Beasley, 37, of Dallas — forgery;

Natayvia White, 21, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation;

Joshua Darnell, 36, of McKinney — theft of property;

Fritz Owens III, 41, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family;

Ernest Williams, 41, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Christopher Johnson, 36, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Michael Virden, 25, of Boswell, Oklahoma — tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent;

Ethan Johnson, 22, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault family or household member;

Courtney Bowen, 33, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Gregory Shipley, 36, of Plano — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

James Wilson, 42, of Durant, Oklahoma — unlawful carrying weapon in a weapon free zone;

Demarcus Oliver, 33, of Dallas — evading arrest with previous conviction and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Cody Links, 44, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Shianne Pearce, 20, of Tyler — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Douglas Johanson, 52, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breath and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.