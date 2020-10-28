GC reports one additional death and 44 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county continued to flirt with 200 Tuesday and the number of people lost to the illness in the county increased by one.

So far, 69 Grayson County residents have died COVID-19 related deaths. Tuesday afternoon, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department released information that said there were 197 active cases in the county, 44 of which were new.

The report also said that there were 49 Grayson County residents hospitalized with the illness and 86 total people hospitalized with the illness inside Grayson County on Tuesday.

The city of Sherman continued to be the hottest spot in the county for the illness with 94 cases on Tuesday evening. The city of Denison had 44 and Whitesboro had 13. Van Alstyne had 11 cases Tuesday, while Collinsville and Howe each had eight. Gunter had five cases and Pottsboro had four. Bells and Whitewright each had three cases and Tioga had two. Knollwood and Sadler each had one case on Tuesday.

Free COVID-19 testing is taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Friday through Saturday, and at Grayson College, in Denison, and Austin College in Sherman. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

