Grayson County approves contract for communications tower hardware

Staff reports

A contract with Frontier Communications for hardware for the county's new communications tower in the Whitesboro area was approved by the Grayson County commissioners Tuesday.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers praised the work that Grayson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tony Bennie and the county's new Information Technology Director Rob Crow for their work on the project.

The new contract will save the county approximately $28,068.60 a year.

Magers said the new tower expenses were added into the fiscal year budget in place of increases to the amount of money the county generally pays to local ambulance providers and fire departments that provide services to county residents who live in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Previously, the court has said that was done because all of those providers will benefit from the upgrades to the communications system once the new tower is in place.