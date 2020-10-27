COVID-19 cases passes 200 mark over weekend, drops to 169 by Monday

Staff report

Two more Grayson County residents were reported to have suffered COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend and the county's active caseload topped 200.

The active caseload was reported to have dropped to 169 by Monday when there were 67 new cases reported. Monday was also the day when the two additional deaths were reported bringing the number of people who have died such deaths during the pandemic to 68.

Statements from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department said there were seven new cases on Saturday with an active case count of 202. Then on Sunday, there were six new cases and an active case count of 208.

On Monday, the city with the highest active caseload was Sherman with 79 cases. Denison was the second highest with 36 cases and Whitesboro was in third with 12 cases. Van Alstyne had nine cases. Collinsville, Gunter, and Howe each had seven cases. Pottsboro and Whitewright each had three cases, and Tioga had two. Bells, Gordonville, Knollwood, and Sadler each had one case on Monday.

So far, at least 2,588 people have been diagnosed with the virus during the pandemic in Grayson County. More than 28,986 have been tested and there were 54 tests pending with the Grayson County Health Department on Monday evening.

The report said there are currently 67 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 89 COVID-19 patients total in local hospitals. That is 16.54 percent of the county's COVID-19 hospital capacity.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Friday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

A statement from the county's Office of Emergency Management said, "Public Health experts continue to remind us all that the most effective means of reducing the spread of the virus are these deceptively simple measure: if sick, get tested, then stay home until you know the result; Then, follow public health guidance if you get a positive result; Stay home when possible, stay six feet apart from those you don't live with; wear a face covering when in public; wash hands often; clean your surroundings; cover your coughs and sneezes; and don't touch your face."