New medical office building gets next step approval

The Sherman Crossroads took step forward this week toward becoming a developed medical district. The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for a new medical office building along W. Travis Street in what city officials hope could become a medical-oriented development.

The pair of requests, which included site plans and a preliminary plat, were unanimously approved by the commission with little discussion and no concerns raised.

The proposed office, which was only referred to as the Crossroads Medical Office Building in city documents, would be located at 221 W. Travis St. adjacent to the Davita Dialysis Clinic. Nearby, an ears nose and throat clinic has been built, while a free-standing emergency room sits just at the intersection of W. Travis and the U.S. Highway 75 service road.

The building would feature nearly 5,330 square feet of space on a single story. During the meeting and in the supporting documents, no indication was given to what kind of medical practice would be in the building or its tenant.

Following the decision, city representatives spoke in support of the project and noted that the city has spent the past few years trying to attract medical facilities, including a hospital, to its southern borders.

"City management and the Crossroads development team consider a large-scale medical facility to be an ideal anchor for the north side of the shopping center," said Nate Strauch, Sherman community and support services manager. "Over the course of the last few years, the City has met with several hospital developers, searching for the right fit. So to see the private sector acting on those cues and beginning the process of creating a medical campus at that location is really great to see.

"Projects like this will only serve to hasten the progress we’ve seen recently at Sherman Crossroads."