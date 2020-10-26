Holiday Lights announces 2020 dates

Herald Democrat

Grayson County's Holiday Lights Committee recently announced the dates for this year's Holiday Lights display. The display will open on Friday, Nov. 27 at and continue to until Dec. 27.

The display will open nightly at 5:45 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. The display is free to all who drive through, but donations are accepted at the end by volunteers.

The donations are used to support the display by paying for the electricity, costs of the lighted displays and upkeep, personnel who work the display and other expenses. The display is not supported by Grayson County tax dollars.

To get to the display, exit Crawford Street off of U.S. Highway 75 and take the south access road to the lighted entrance. The volunteers who take up the donations have even been known to hand out treats to four-legged friends as well.

Volunteers can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805044fa5ad22abf85-holiday.