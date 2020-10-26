GC announces 2 new COVID-19 related deaths

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The number of Grayson County residents who have died COVID-19 related deaths continued to rise Friday. The county's Office of Emergency Management and Health Department announced two more deaths Friday bringing that total to 66.

Fifty-nine new active cases were also announced on Friday bringing that total to 195.

"Today, Grayson County has a record number of active cases since the pandemic began this spring," the announcement said Friday.

More than 2,500 Grayson County residents have suffered with the illness since the pandemic began and more than 28,400 people have been tested. There were 44 tests pending with the Grayson County Health Department on Friday evening.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Friday evening.

Sherman continued to be the county's hotspot on Friday with 101 cases, up from 78 cases Thursday. Denison has 33 active cases on Friday which was up from 26 on Thursday. Likewise, Pottsboro had ten cases on Friday which is down from ten on Thursday. Van Alstyne had six cases Friday which was down from eight. Whitesboro had 13 cases Friday which was up from nine on Thursday. Howe had eight cases Friday which was up one from the day before. Gunter had ten cases Friday which was up three from Thursday. Sadler dropped had two cases Friday which was down one from Thursday. Whitewright had three cases Friday which was down two from Thursday. Collinsville had four Friday which was down one from Thursday. Bells held at two. Tioga had one case on Friday down two from Thursday. Tom Bean and Gordonville held at one case each.

The report said there are currently 67 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 89 COVID-19 patients total in local hospitals. That is 16.54 percent of the county's COVID-19 hospital capacity.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Friday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

The announcement said, "Public Health experts continue to remind us all that the most effective means of reducing the spread of the virus are these deceptively simple measure: if sick, get tested, then stay home until you know the result; Then, follow public health guidance if you get a positive result; Stay home when possible, stay six feet apart from those you don't live with; wear a face covering when in public; wash hands often; clean your surroundings; cover your coughs and sneezes; and don't touch your face."