Sherman approves 19 stop signs in new development

The Sherman City Council approved the installation of 19 new stop signs this week across several new residential developments on the FM 1417 corridor.

The new stop signs were requested by developers as development and construction in the Quail Run, along with residential traffic, continues to grow.

"It is a lot to do all at once, but over the course of the past couple years you are looking at about 350 new houses off of that one little spot off of (FM) 1417," Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch.

While the 19 stop signs are throughout several developments along the corridor, many are focused specifically on Quail Run Road itself.

Strauch said the developer requested the stop signs as many of the developments have seen significant build out in recent in recent years.

"The Brookstone development is almost completely done, there are a couple houses that don't have the sod down and things like that," Strauch said.

Meanwhile, the Country Ridge Estates development has about a dozen lots left of the 100 being developed. The Quail Run development itself is at about 50 percent build out of its 130 residences. The Preserve to the north has the least work done on it so far, city officials said.

"They only have about a dozen of the forty or so houses in at this time," Strauch said.

Strauch said Monday's decision by the council reflects a desire by the current city staff to have all new stop signs backed by the decision of the council.

"Certainly over the past year as we've brought on new staff in the engineering department we've tried to ensure any time a new stop sign is put in it is based by an ordinance so that it carries the full force of law," he said.